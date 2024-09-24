Former Willenhall pub to become pizzeria

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Permission has been granted to convert the former Elm Park Tavern on Stringes Lane into an Italian eatery – Big Singh’s Pizza.

Ward councillor for Willenhall South, Councillor Cheema, submitted an objection to the proposals over concerns about public safety, crime and public nuisance.

Former Elm Park Tavern on Stringes Lane to become Big Singh’s Pizza. Photo: Google

However, the objection was withdrawn ahead of the hearing, meaning the application was granted.

The premises will serve hot and cold food and drinks from 7am until midnight. It will offer a breakfast, lunch and evening menu, available to eat in or take out, as well as alcohol for customers dining in only.

To reduce disturbance for neighbours, applicant Satnam Singh said the restaurant will close the beer garden by 10pm, empty bins during the day time and install ‘respect residents’ signs across the premises.

The Willenhall pizzeria will be the fourth Big Singh’s Pizza branch, the other three can be found in Oldbury, Wednesbury and Kingstanding