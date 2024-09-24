Black Country businesses invited to attend Women in Leadership event

Socially Savvy Me is the second Women in Leadership event to take place this year and aims to equip business leaders with the tools and knowledge to confidently promote themselves on social media.

The event is open to Chamber and non-members and will take place from 9am-11am on Tuesday, October 22, at University of Wolverhampton’s Millennium City Building in the Glasshouse.

As part of the event, attendees will learn how to use social media effectively to promote their business and shout about their achievements, including hints, tips and case studies to show how social media can be used in a positive way.

Established by the Chamber in 2019, the Women in Leadership network aims to support and celebrate women in senior leadership roles and to help inspire the next generation.

BlackRook Managing Director Lucy Rook is the Chair of the Women in Leadership Steering Group and as part of her role will help guide, inspire, and raise the profile of women within the Black Country.

Lucy said: “The Women in Leadership network 2024 is gaining momentum and I’m thrilled that we are hosting an event to support female leaders in engaging with social media in a positive way.

“We will have lots of useful information to share together with an opportunity to network and share best practice.

“Through events like these, we are achieving our aim of championing inclusion, education and awareness so that women can reach their full potential and thrive.”

For more information on the Women in Leadership network please visit https://www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/campaigns-projects/women-in-leadership/