Aldi to complete refurbishment of Wolverhampton store

The store on Howard Street, Wolverhampton, closed on September 22 and will reopen after an upgrade, which bosses say will make for an all-round better shopping experience and a more sustainable store.

Changes include increased chiller space, complete with new fridge doors to reduce energy consumption, as well as additional room for Specialbuys and re-designed Health & Beauty and Bakery sections for a modernised look.

Store Manager Randeep Sanghera said: “It is looking fantastic, and we are really looking forward to welcoming back some familiar faces as well as new customers and supplying our local community with the everyday amazing products we have available.”

The store employs 37 colleagues, and during re-opening week will be offering a range of pet essentials including a cyclonic vacuum cleaner with pet attachment for £59.99, comfy pet bed for £19.99 and a reversible dog bomber coat from £7.99.