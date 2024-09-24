A new patron for Black Country Chamber of Commerce

The business, one of the largest, full-service law firms in the UK, with 13 offices and more than 1,200 colleagues, joins the likes of University of Wolverhampton, Merry Hill and global entertainment company AEG, in becoming a patron.

Thehe company is trusted by leading household names such as Aldi, Tarmac, Experian and Lloyds Bank, as well as charities, universities and private individuals. The company serves its West Midlands clients from an office in Birmingham.

Nicola Dolman, senior business development manager at Freeths, said: “Working alongside the Black Country Chamber as a Platinum member has enabled us to build relationships with a wide variety of organisations across the region and keep up to date with local developments.

“As a successful organisation with a strong base in the West Midlands, we now look forward to enhancing our presence in the region further as a Chamber Patron.”

Gail Arnold, head of premium membership at the Black Country Chamber, said, “Our Patron Group members work as key strategic partners alongside the Chamber, benefitting from unrivalled opportunities to promote their business, reach new customers and make connections.

“We really value the role of our Patrons in helping us deliver our work at the Chamber and their commitment to making a positive impact across the Black Country economy.”

For more information on the Patron Group of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce, call 07810 377819.