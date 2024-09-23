New golfing business set to open in Cannock approved to serve alcohol

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Greenside Golf in Cannock, which is set to open soon, was forced to face a licensing committee at Cannock Chase District Council after a number of residents objected to the plans.

The venue, located on Progress Drive, aims to take golf inside with five premium golf simulators and interactive darts.

However, it is hoping to attract not just golfing professionals but families with hundreds of games available.

Greenside Golf on Progress Drive, Cannock

Greenside Golf part owner Lee Millington told councillors: “We wanted it to be a venue for the sport. So we went about and set up the golf.

“We have five simulators where you can practise your game in a lovely environment when the weather is not the best. On the other side of it at half term, with it being bang in the middle of Cannock, children can play on the same course as adults and games can be set up like knocking down castles and they can play together, mum and dad and have little competitions.”

The golf venue will also offer coaching, food and drink, physiotherapy and have an on-site shop where you can be measured for golf clubs.

The venue applied to be open from 8am until 11.30pm, with the sale of alcohol being commencing at 11am until closing time.

However, some residents have raised concerns over the closing time. Bob Eccleston, chairman of Bridgetown Parish Council said: “The 11.30pm closing time are not acceptable to people opposite, you are going to have cars in that car park that are going to have headlights on. So you’re going to create an 11 hour span of activity.”

The venue is set to create more than 15 jobs for residents and is looking to work with local schools to offer coaching lessons.

The idea has been backed by Craig Thomas who has worked in the industry for more than 13 years and has worked with disabled golfers who often face difficulty in a more traditional outdoor golf setting.

He said: “It’s basically bringing an outside sport inside. A part of playing golf is the whole experience, not just about the game, the game is sometimes a part of it but it’s about the social element for many people.”

In 2025 TGL gold league formed with professional golfers Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy is set to start after being announced in 2022. It will feature six teams of three PGA tour players competing on a virtual course.

Craig argued that the golfing industry is moving towards indoor settings. He continued: “The guys are just getting ahead of the game to be able to continue to provide a service to the many golfers that live around Bridgetown and the Cannock area that whilst there are other facilities there are no other facilities like this one.”

Councillors at Cannock Chase District Council after a short deliberation granted the premises licence, however imposed that the sale of alcohol finish at 11pm to allow for a winding up period. They also imposed conditions requested by Staffordshire Police around CCTV, challenge 25 and keeping an incident log.