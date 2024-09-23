Gateley Global appointed by WMCA to run a High Growth Accelerator programme

The programme gives 50 businesses the opportunity to access intensive, tailored and completely free-of-charge support to spark their growth.

The HGAP programme allows businesses to access free support from Gateley Global to overcome their barriers to growth and manage it sustainably.

Those businesses that meet the eligibility criteria will be appointed a Key Account Manager (KAM) that will work with them to agree a growth ambition, baseline their current position, identify key challenges, and implement and monitor a plan for growth.

The KAM from the HGAP will provide ongoing, intensive support to implement the agreed growth strategy, using the considerable resources of professional services group Gateley and the large active network of professionals in the WMCA region. There are over 100 service offerings available to eligible businesses, including, but not limited to: strategy and business model development, leadership development, go-to-market strategy, governance, tax, and legal services, finance, HR, IP rights and valuations, commercial property, overseas markets, R&D tax advice, regulatory advice, and capital allowances.

To be eligible for the programme, businesses must have increased revenue or headcount by more than 20 per cent for the past two years.

Other criteria includes that they must be able to carry out 75 per cent of their activities within Birmingham, Coventry, Dudley, Sandwell, Solihull, Walsall, or Wolverhampton.

They must have a revenue of between £1 million and £36 million or have received funding of greater than £500,000 in the past three years and have under 250 employees.

The programme is entirely free of cost, with access to Gateley Global’s specialists backed by WMCA.

Dr Jamie Elliott, Delivery Manager – Business, WMCA – said: “The High Growth Accelerator Programme is a game-changer for businesses in the West Midlands region, offering invaluable support at no cost.

"By participating, companies can tap into expert guidance tailored to their specific needs, helping them navigate challenges and unlock new growth opportunities. This programme is an excellent way for businesses to sharpen their competitive edge, drive innovation, and ensure long-term success in the region's thriving economy.”

“The HGAP supports promising Midlands-based businesses to accelerate their growth, with access to our award-winning consultants to create, manage, and advise on the best strategy for success,” added Rebecca Bekkenutte, Managing Director of Gateley Global.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for business across the region to identify their pain points and overcome them — completely free of charge.”

The programme is specifically looking for businesses from aerospace, electric vehicle manufacturing, health and medical technology, logistics and distribution, professional and financial services, creative content production, future housing manufacturing, modern or low-carbon utilities, very light rail, 5G adoption, and e-commerce.

To find out more, visit www.businessgrowthwestmidlands.org.uk