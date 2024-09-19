New homes emerging on former eyesore pub site in Bilston

The Happy Wanderer pub on Green Lanes was subject to arson attacks and anti-social behaviour since closing in 2017 due to poor trade.

It was demolished by the previous owner in September 2021 and the site is now in the hands of Black Country Housing Group, with developer Keon Homes constructing 13 two and three-bedroom houses, and 6 one-bedroom flats.

Mayor of Wolverhampton, Councillor Linda Leach, was invited to see the progress on site alongside City of Wolverhampton Council Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Housing, Councillor Steve Evans.

Mr Evans said: “This is a prime example of the work we are doing through our empty properties taskforce to bring derelict sites back into use to create a better environment for all.

“Our planners worked hard with the previous owners of this site, encouraging them to make it safe and remove the risk of further anti-social behaviour, for the benefit of the local community in Bilston.

“Black Country Housing Group and Keon Homes are now progressing the site, and I am delighted to see the first bricks coming out of the ground for these much-needed homes that will support residents and businesses in the area.”

Black Country Housing Group Chief Executive, Amanda Tomlinson, said: “We are excited to be building 19 brand new affordable homes in Bilston, Wolverhampton, in partnership with Keon Homes and City of Wolverhampton Council, supported by grant funding from Homes England. The mixture of one, two and three bedroom homes will meet the housing needs of local people and transform this area in Bilston. Through collaboration work, we are building further affordable safe homes in the Black Country.”

Matt Beckley, Partnerships Director at Keon Homes, said: “We are really pleased to be working with Black Country Housing Group on our first development together, bringing a stalled brownfield site back to life by providing much-needed affordable housing for local people.

“While bricks and mortar are our primary tools, we are all about creating communities and this is something we want to do more of in the area now we have been appointed to the City of Wolverhampton Council’s New Build Framework for large sites.”