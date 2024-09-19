New CEO for Hill & Smith

Mr Rutger's appointment follows an extensive process, supported by an external executive search firm, that considered both internal and external candidates.

Alan Giddins, who has been Executive Chair since July 2022, will step back from his executive role following a short handover period and will revert to his previous role, that of Non-Executive Chair, Chair of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Hill & Smith has its headquarters at Solihull and includes barriers firm Hill & Smith Infrastructure at Springvale Business Park, Bilston.

Mr Giddins said: "I am delighted to welcome Rutger. He has been the stand-out candidate for the CEO role at Hill & Smith following an extensive search.

"He brings broad based international manufacturing experience, excellent strategic and commercial acumen and significant experience as a CEO, with a track record of delivering value for shareholders. Culturally, Rutger is also an excellent fit with our business and teams."

Mr Helbing, Chief Executive Officer, said: "I am delighted to be joining Hill & Smith at such an exciting time for the business. I am very much looking forward to working with Alan, the Board and the wider Hill & Smith team to continue to build on the strong momentum in the business. As a leading provider of sustainable infrastructure products and services, the Group is exposed to attractive and growing end markets and has excellent prospects for further value creation for our shareholders."