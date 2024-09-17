"I hope my story can act as inspiration for anyone to start a business" says Great Barr's Scran Man, Blake

Blake Bentley, founder of Scran Man, an authentic American street food takeaway restaurant, took out a £5,000 loan via The Prince’s Trust, a partner of the Start Up Loans programme, in 2021.

With the finance, Blake was able to set up a bricks and mortar location, moving from the portable van at his grandad’s house, which had earned him his reputation during lockdown.

A year later he got a £12,000 second loan to further grow his business.

The business, based in Great Barr, is dedicated to bringing customers authentic, fresh and tasty American street food such as Philly cheesesteaks, fried chicken and signature burgers to name a few of the menu items.

The Scran Man Grill also showcases its cooking skills and picture-perfect food to thousands of followers across TikTok, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Blake said: “The support my business has seen since the idea started back in 2021 during lockdown has been immense. Now to be chosen as the Ambassador for young entrepreneurs is a great honour and hopefully can provide a showcase for the great work we have achieved so far and we are only just getting started.

“I also hope my story and the countless other young entrepreneur stories out there can act as inspiration for anyone to start a business as long as they have a good idea and a passion to achieve, regardless of their age.”

The annual Start Up Loans Ambassadors programme, now in its ninth year, celebrates inspiring UK business owners who have launched an enterprise using finance from the government-backed scheme.

The Ambassadors have been selected as they demonstrate the resilience, creativity, and determination required to make a smaller business successful, and to provide inspiration for entrepreneurs across the UK.

This year, in addition to 12 Ambassadors drawn from each of the UK’s Nations and Regions, two more Ambassadors have been selected. These business owners represent two important groups supported by the programme, who may face challenges in accessing finance elsewhere: one from the ex-Armed Forces community and the other, Blake, from the Gen Z age group.

The 2024 Ambassadors will be introduced at a dedicated event in central London that marks the start of a year-long programme which will see the new Ambassadors take part in a series of local and national activities, helping inspire and encourage aspiring start-up founders to take the leap into business ownership.

Richard Bearman, Managing Director of Small Business Lending at the British Business Bank, said: “I am delighted to welcome Blake as the new Ambassador for our Gen Z business owners across the country. Setting up a business at such a young age is impressive. Maybe all the more so as he has physical premises. We wish him all the best with his business and look forward to working with him as an Ambassador.”