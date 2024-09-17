This is a new and exciting initiative unique to the college that will be incorporated into each post-16 learner’s study programme.

Throughout their studies, learners will develop the key skills commanded into today’s industries; digital, resilience and confidence, independent living, communicating, problem solving and time and workload management.

It aims to provide a balanced and well-rounded education that supports progress on to positive destinations in learners’ chosen career path.

Recognising the value the programme will bring to employers across the region, the Black Country Chamber of Commerce has endorsed the programme. Sarah Moorhouse, CEO at the Chamber said: “Employers consistently raise the importance of skills to the Black Country’s future, including through our Quarterly Economic Survey, so we are pleased to see Halesowen College launch its Power Pack of Skills to address this vital area."

Jacquie Carman

“Employees need to be equipped with the key skills needed in today’s workplace and for the jobs of the future, so Halesowen College’s programme will hone learners’ abilities with techniques for challenges such as resilience, problem solving and workload management, all of which will be vital.”

Jacquie Carman, Principal and CEO at Halesowen College said, “Halesowen College provides a range of fantastic courses to our learners. We want to go beyond this and equip our learners with the work-ready skills they require, not just the practical skills but the soft skills employers tell us are much needed in today’s workplace environment.

"We are delighted that the Black Country Chamber of Commerce has chosen to endorse this programme and recognise the value it has for our learners.”

To study a range of courses at Halesowen College please visit www.halesowen.ac.uk.