Funding boost set to help historic TC Morris continue its growth

T C Morris Ltd, manufacturer of pork pie, has received the support of Central Business Finance to bring in new machinery, having recently relocated to bigger facilities in Dudley.

The multi million-pound turnover manufacturing business employs more than 50 workers, some of whom have worked for the Morris family for 40 years.

This year, TC Morris will manufacture more than £4.5m in pork pies and distribute to customers all over the country including Midland Chilled Food and Central Supplies and the new machinery will support their ambitious plans to expand.

Central Business Finance's funding package, incorporating a six figure grant and asset finance package has helped to facilitate the purchase of a state-of-the-art industrial oven and equipment to future-proof the business.

Originally from Willenhall, the business is now owned by Charlotte Tenant, granddaughter of the founder Thomas Morris, who opened in the 1930s.

The company reinvented itself from a butcher’s shop during the war to a food manufacturer in the 1960s, following the rise of the supermarket.

It started specialising in pork pies since the 1990s and continues to innovate in the pork pie industry through the purchasing of specialist state of the art ovens and wrapping machines.

One of the team at TC Morris with the new machinery.

Charlotte said: “I’m extremely proud to be continuing the legacy my grandparents established nearly 90 years ago – from the humble pig, to the multi-million pound manufacturing site we have today specialising in quality traditional black country pork pies.

"Since taking over and building on my family legacy, I aim to continuously innovate TC Morris. Thanks to the team at Central Business Finance we've been able to invest in our future through machinery and continue to employ over 50 members of staff, who are like family.

"It is great news for our community and, of course, for the pork pie and the reputation of the Black Country delicacy.”

Alison Bradley, Director at Central Business Finance said: "Working with Charlotte and the wider team at TC Morris has been a real pleasure as I have a real affinity for keeping manufacturing alive here in the Midlands.

"Supporting businesses to invest and grow their services through funding is always rewarding, and it's a proud legacy we have here at Central Business Finance."