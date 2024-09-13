Former prison personnel from Brewood launch training firm

David and Jenny Steel, who live near Brewood, have started Steels Safety Training Solutions, providing services to companies in the region.

David has just completed a business start-up course funded by South Staffordshire Council and delivered by Bridgnorth-based specialists Good2Great.

He explained: “We were inspired to start this venture because of our previous extensive experience in the prison service.

“We know how important it is to assess a situation, act quickly but be effectively trained to deliver the best outcomes - whether that's first aid, moving and handling, fire incidents or recognising, dealing with and promoting good mental health.

“We know what a difference being equipped with the right knowledge can make.”

David said that his biggest challenge had been to understand how best to market his business.

“By completing the Good2Great programme it felt like a light had been turned on. It has provided us with the necessary knowledge and skills to improve our business model.

“The one to one coaching sessions we received as part of the course were invaluable for us to review our strategic plan in order to help us to understand how we can achieve our professional and personal goals.”

More workshops will be delivered by Good2Great for South Staffs District Council, moving forward. Funding for these events has been provided to the council by the government through its UKSPF programme.

Anyone interested in joining business start-up workshops can contact Tamsin Preece on 01746 330730 or start@good-2-great.co.uk