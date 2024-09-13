Black Country businesses invited to gain exclusive insight into economic data

Chamber members and non-members across the West Midlands are invited to sign up to attend the Chamber’s Quarter 3 2024 Data Reveal event on Thursday, October 17 at Bescot Stadium in Walsall.

The event will reveal the results of the Black Country Chamber of Commerce’s third Quarterly Economic Survey of 2024.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Moorhouse said: “Attendees will be the first to receive an insight into the local economy as economic data on the Black Country is exclusively revealed.

“Gathering data on sales trends, recruitment, cashflow and investment, the QES is the most authoritative national business confidence survey, and this event is one not to be missed.

“The event is a great opportunity to see how businesses across the Black Country are feeling as well as network with other organisations from across the region.”

Speakers will give their analysis of what the data means for businesses and talk about this quarter's theme of staff benefits and wellbeing.

Guest speaker Anthony Burns from Paycare will talk about how companies can use staff benefits to help recruit and retain employees, why businesses find value in offering good benefits and what employees value the most from their employer.

A panel of representatives from local businesses across different sectors will discuss their own staff benefits and recruitment and retention processes. There will also be a Q&A session and the opportunity for attendees to share their thoughts.

The Chamber’s last economic survey for Quarter 2 revealed that in the lead-up to the General Election, 71 per cent of Black Country businesses thought turnover would improve over the next 12 months, up from 59 per cent in Quarter 1.

It found that 62 per cent of businesses believed profitability would improve over the next 12 months, compared with 53 per cent three months earlier.

Chamber members and non-members can book a place free of charge for the upcoming Quarter 3 event at www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/events.