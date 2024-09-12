Manufacturers invited to shine at Black Country Chamber Business Awards

Businesses across the Black Country are being invited to provide creative and eye-catching centrepieces for tables at its glittering black-tie dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, November 21.

With more than 500 guests expected, up to 50 table centrepieces are needed and the Chamber is encouraging a wide range of businesses to be involved.

Black Country Chamber of Commerce events & project officer Marie Shuker said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses across the region to show off their manufacturing skills and raise their profile at one of the region’s biggest events.

“We would like the centrepieces to be made from something you use in your day-to-day manufacturing process, to promote the ethos of ‘made in the Black Country’.

“We are looking for decorations that we can illuminate and that will create a talking point.”

Black Country Chamber of Commerce CEO Sarah Moorhouse added: “The Black Country has a proud heritage in manufacturing and innovation, so we are looking to celebrate the best of it.

“We are encouraging businesses of all shapes and sizes to get involved. Your talent for design could play a big part in making the Business Awards brilliant!”

The Chamber will announce who has made the centrepieces on the evening and display their names on the tables.

This year’s Business Awards will celebrate the best of the Black Country’s business scene at University of Wolverhampton at The Halls, operated by AEG Presents.

For a detailed specification of the centrepieces required for the event, please visit www.blackcountrychamber.co.uk/centrepiece.

Anyone interested in manufacturing centrepieces for the event should email Black Country Chamber of Commerce events & project officer Marie Shuker at marieshuker@blackcountrychamber.co.uk or call 0330 024 0820.