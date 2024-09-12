Lichfield set to welcome new soft play centre and cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

M Three Spires, which is owned and managed by LCP, part of M Core, will welcome Grandkidz in November.

The 2,800 sq ft unit will house a café offering healthy food and snacks and intends to provide a safe space for children to learn through play.

It follows two other recent openings.

Lichfield

Fast food chicken brand, Pepe's Piri Piri has now opened in a 1,300 sq ft unit, on Gresley Row, whilst in-store cake maker, Cake Box, now trades on Bakers Lane.

LCP Director, Barry Flint, said: "LCP acquired M Three Spires in 2022 and has already welcomed a range of new businesses to the shopping centre, from independent brands to larger, thriving businesses that are new to the area.

“We are striving to provide a range of opportunities that encourage economic growth, whilst ensuring that our customers continue to enjoy an outstanding retail experience."