Work under way for UK’s first XF Gym at Merry Hill – and there's more exciting news to come

Set to open in October, XF Gym will offer a 40,000 sq. ft. facility on the Upper Mall, taking up a portion of the former Debenhams space.

Open from 5am-11pm, the facility promises a top-tier fitness experience with a strong focus on community, with cutting-edge equipment, diverse class offerings, and luxurious wellness amenities, setting a new standard in accessible fitness experiences.

Laurence Benson, CEO of XF Gym, said: “Breaking ground on our first UK location is a milestone moment for us, and Merry Hill is the perfect place to start this exciting chapter.

"The centre is transforming into a vibrant regional hub, with a strong commitment to attracting top-tier operators, and we’re thrilled to be part of it.

“Our new space will be more than just a health and wellness club – it will be a place where locals unite in their pursuit of better living.”

An 'overwhelming number of people' are reported to have already signed up for pre-sale offers.

A limited time offer for new customers to get Premium Membership at Simple Membership level prices (£24.97, reduced from £34.97, saving £10 a month for the first three month). Jonathan Poole, Centre Manager at Merry Hill, added: “This marks our first ever fitness offering, and it couldn’t be with a better operator.

"XF Gym are bringing something exceptional to the centre, we’re very much looking forward to welcoming them and letting our visitors enjoy a stunning new space. The brand perfectly aligns with our vision of making Merry Hill a hub for both shopping and leisure, which has seen the likes of Hollywood Bowl, wagamamas and ASK Italian join in the last 12 months.

“This gives our visitors even more exciting and convenient ways to enjoy their time at Merry Hill, and we’ve got more exciting news to come this year.”