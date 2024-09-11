Planned Great Barr battery storage facility likened to ‘contained bomb’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The proposed facility on Chapel Lane, Great Barr, will now be heard at a public inquiry in November after the applicant, Anesco Ltd, lodged a non-determination appeal to the planning inspectorate.

This application comes after a smaller battery storage facility at the site, submitted by Anesco, was refused last summer. Walsall Council’s planning officers have now submitted their appeal with the backing of committee members and residents, the decision now lays in the hands of the planning inspectorate.

If granted, the 3.2 hectare facility near The Duckery would house 44 energy storage units, two substations, new access road off Chapel Lane and a 15m high communications tower. It would be located on a greenbelt conservation area, with several Grade II structures nearby. The intended lifespan of the facility would be 40 years.

Land where developers hope to create a proposed battery energy storage system. PIC: Anesco Ltd

A battery storage facility does not generate electricity, and is not a renewable energy scheme.

Its sole purpose is to store power from the grid when demand is low, and release it at peak times.

Planning officers emphasised the council’s concerns about the loss of greenbelt land, fire safety risks, noise, and the industrial appearance of the development.

Councillor Mike Bird described the application as ‘one of the worst’ ever put forward for the area.

He said: “This is no more than a contained bomb. How many times have you read in the press about these electric scooters blowing up in people’s houses?

“This is 1,000 times bigger than that. Without a shadow of a doubt, the right recommendation is to refuse this. The potential of fire on this particular site, and the proximity of residential areas, cannot be underestimated in the appeal at the inquiry.”

Chairman of the Beacon Action Group Bob Winkle also expressed fears over the environmental and safety risks posed by the project. He said: “On behalf of hundreds of residents and visitors who live and enjoy this very special area, we applaud the council for producing their extraordinary and comprehensive objection to this second, larger application. This industrial development is situated in the most historic and rural area in the borough.

“Anesco has been submitting information since 2021, but even now, much information remains outstanding. The unprofessional cut and paste attitude to detail provides no confidence about their commitment or ability to oversee this project now, or in the next 40 years.”