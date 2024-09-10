Trio of appointments at Avant Homes West Midlands

Nigel Rimmer has been hired as construction manager, whilst Toni Swindale and Layla Malik have joined as customer liaison manager and management accountant respectively.

With 40 years’ experience within the housebuilding industry, Nigel Rimmer arrives from residential developer Taylor Wimpey. In his new role, he is overseeing the delivery of Avant Homes West Midlands’ new homes build programme.

Toni, who has almost a decade of experience in customer care, joins from housebuilder Bovis Homes. As customer liaison manager, she is tasked with supporting the regional business’s customers following the completion of their home purchase.

Layla has been recruited from multi-tenure developer Countryside Partnership and is playing a central role within the Avant Homes West Midlands finance team.

Welcoming the three new starters to business, Avant Homes West Midlands technical director, Mark Marsh, said: “Nigel, Toni and Layla are excellent additions to our already strong team in the West Midlands.

“They are all accomplished and ambitious professionals who will help drive our regional expansion strategy forward by enabling us to deliver our vision of providing quality homes, for everyone.”

Avant Homes West Midlands currently has three live developments which are Monkswood in Telford, Pavilion Acres, Walsall, and Sheltone Village, Earl Shilton.

The company is part of the Avant Homes Group, which operates across the Midlands, north of England and Scotland from eight regional operating businesses.

At present, Avant Homes Group employs more than 600 people. The housebuilder’s ambition is to develop its multi-tenure business further across its existing regions and beyond, creating communities as well as providing employment opportunities.