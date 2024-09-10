Savills appointed on sought-after Jewellery Quarter scheme

Located in the historic Jewellery Quarter, Setl is made up of 102 one and two-bedroom apartments, with prices starting from £255,000.

Built on the site of the former Cornwall House office block on Ludgate Hill, Setl has been designed with wellness at its heart.

Award-winning design studio, YOUTH, have expertly blended comfort and style to create a luxurious, calming ambience throughout and residents enjoy amenities including a co-working lounge, wellness studio and a leafy sixth-floor roof terrace.

Joe Shorney, head of residential development sales at Savills in the West Midlands, who are leading on the sale, said: “Setl offers so much more than just somewhere to live but also a lifestyle with sociable, communal areas providing space to work, rest and play.

“We anticipate high levels of interest, from first time buyers to young professionals, and given the highly sought after location of the scheme combined with its high specification and unique approach to living, we expect interest from right across the UK. We are looking forward to working with HBD to accelerate sales on the remaining apartments now the scheme is ready to move into.”

Setl has been designed by architect, BPN. The building work completed in May this year, with show homes available to view.

Simon Raiye, Head of Region at HBD, said: “We look forward to working with Savills.We have seen strong interest since launching the scheme earlier this summer, with more than half of the apartments now sold, and we look forward to welcoming more residents to Setl in the coming weeks.”