Plant hirer places £17 million JCB machine order with Staffordshire based business

Plant Hire UK was founded in 2005 and since that time has placed more than £200 million worth of orders with Staffordshire based JCB – equivalent to more than 5,000 new JCB machines.

The latest order for more than 300 machines includes a range of JCB Loadalls, tracked excavators and site dumpers.

Operating out of its headquarters in Haydock, Lancashire, Managing Director Graham Jones says he is proud to have one of the most modern fleets in the industry, which serve many of the UK’s leading housebuilders.

Graham Jones said: “Some years ago I decided to make Plant Hire UK 100 per cent loyal to JCB, with machines supplied and supported by Gunn JCB.

"Since then, I have only ever purchased JCB equipment, underlining Plant Hire UK’s commitment to support its customers with the best machines and the best back-up in the industry. Customers, both old and new, will continue to receive market leading support as the group invests in its ambitious plans for the future".

JCB Chief Operating Officer Mark Turner said: “JCB is immensely proud of its partnership with Plant Hire UK, and we thank Graham for his confidence in us and for his unwavering loyalty to JCB and we look forward to continuing to work with him and his team for many more years to come”.