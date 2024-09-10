Opening for Intergas cylinder facility

He visited the site in Easter Park, off Worcester Road, Kidderminster on August 30 to cut the ribbon.

The company is continuing to innovate and meet the growing demands of the UK market. The state-of-the-art facility will produce bespoke pre-plumbed cylinders, ensuring a seamless installation process.

The cylinders are designed to meet the diverse needs of customers, offering reliable performance and flexibility.

A spokesperson said: "This significant development marks a major step forward for Intergas Heating Solutions. We’re grateful to all that came including Mark Garnier, for celebrating this special occasion."