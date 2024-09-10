More recognition for team at JJX Logistics

The company led by founder and managing director John Donovan had been nominated for livery of the year and the business excellence award.

The winner from the six finalists for the livery category was announced as Depot Connect International at the awards held at Grosvenor House,London, on September 4. DFDS Logisitics won the business ecellence award.

JJX, of Pensnett Trading Estate, previously won livery of the year at the 2015 MTAs.

JJX was nominated in that category for its Pride- themed IVECO named ‘Harley’ and #DeliveringPride message.

The company won the Black Country Chamber business of the year in November and Mr Donovan won a specialrecognition award at the Express & Star Business Awards in Wolverhampton in June..