Matt joins the team at Naismiths

Matthew Clay has been appointed the company's first chief financial officer.

He has a wealth of knowledge in managing results, budgets and forecasts, and has worked at companies including Severn Trent, National Grid, and BP.

He will be dividing his time between the business’ bases in London, Nottingham and Manchester, but will primarily be based in the Birmingham office.

Matt said: “It’s an exciting time to join the business given Naismiths’ strategic partnership with Edmond Shipway, and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in and learning more. It’s important to approach everything from a whole group perspective, and I’m excited to begin to streamline all our processes so that we can ensure we’re working most efficiently and that the teams can focus on what they do best, which is driving performance forwards.

“The people at both businesses really stand out and it’s clear that everyone is valued and looked after, and I’m looking forward to being part of such an ambitious and enthusiastic team that is set on continuing to grow.”

In addition to Matt’s appointment Naismiths has also seen Mark Freer join as group chairman, while Antony Hunter has been appointed as associate director, signalling the business’ continued growth.

Ben Harwood, chief executive at Naismiths, said: “Matt’s appointment was the natural next step for the business, and his knowledge and expertise is going to be a real asset as we continue to grow and develop. His ambitions to streamline our processes and consolidate the efforts of the teams at Naismiths – and Edmond Shipway – are exciting, and I’m confident we will see fantastic results.

“With Mark and Antony also joining the team, this is a significant period for the business, and I’m looking forward to see what we can achieve in the remainder of the year and beyond.”