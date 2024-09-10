Double staff promotion at leading Worcestershire estate agency

Dan Westwood, the sales manager at Nicol & Co’s office in Worcester, has been promoted to sales director covering all three of the firm’s branches, which also include Droitwich and Malvern.

Meanwhile, Molly Maguire has been promoted from assistant manager in Worcester to the position of sales and valuation manager for the same office.

Matt Nicol, founder and managing director of Nicol & Co, said: “I’m really pleased to be announcing these senior staff promotions which will help the company to continue its strong performance in the recovering property market.

“Dan has been impressive since joining the company five years ago, quickly climbing up the management ladder by delivering top results.

“I am confident that he will now make the new position of sales director his own and I'm looking forward to having him work closely with the sales and valuation managers across the company.

“Molly is another experienced agent who has progressed into sales since joining Nicol & Co nearly five years ago.

“It’s now the right time for her to steer the ship in Worcester and start contributing to our senior leadership team meetings.

“We are currently experiencing a new surge in demand as a result of mortgage rates starting to fall, and these promotions will ensure we are ready to provide all our customers with the best possible service as the economy continues to recover.”

Dan first joined Nicol & Co as a sales specialist in 2019, and was soon promoted to senior sales consultant, then assistant sales manager before becoming sales manager in Worcester in 2022.

He said: “I’m thrilled at the way my career has developed with Nicol & Co and feel I am ready to make a real difference in my new role.”

Molly began as a team leader in the Client Relationship Centre at Nicol & Co at the start of 2020, soon moving into sales as a valuation consultant before becoming assistant manager in Worcester in November 2023.

She said: “I’ve loved my job so much since starting at Nicol & Co and feel this is a place where hard work and initiative are rewarded. I’m now relishing the opportunity to lead the team in Worcester.”