Chamber announces return of pitch competition

The Women Entrepreneurs Pitch competition is delivered by Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, NatWest and the British Business Bank.

It provides female entrepreneurs with an opportunity to showcase their business by pitching to a live panel of investors.

Businesses interested in pitching have until September 30 to submit their application.

The finalists will be invited to pitch to a panel of judges at a Birmingham city centre venue on November 13.

Jordan Dargue, co-founder of angel investor network Lifted Ventures, will be among the judges.

The finalist selection panel, who will select up to five businesses to pitch on the night, includes Forensic Pathways founder and former GBCC president Deb Leary, and Nigel Hall, founder of The Digital Consigliere.

Last year, biotech firm SymbioTex was selected as the winner following a successful pitch by chief executive and founder Olivia Simpson.

The competition is designed to showcase the best of the region’s women-led small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups and address some of their barriers to growth.

According to The Gender Index, just seven per cent of West Midlands-based companies receiving angel investment and six per cent of those receiving VC investment so far this year are female-led.

Henrietta Brealey, chief executive of Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce, said: “The Women Entrepreneur’s Pitch Competition is back and better than ever. At the Chamber, we’re here to unleash businesses potential.

“We, and our partners, know that there is a very big gender investment gap impacting the region’s businesses. We also know from our Business Commission West Midlands that there is a need to improve investor networks in the region.

“With the Women Entrepreneur’s Pitch Competition we’re doing just that – putting a spotlight on incredible female founders, offering a platform to engage leading investors actively looking to work with businesses in the region and creating opportunities to network and community build around women’s entrepreneurship.”

Harinder Kunor, ecosystem manager at NatWest, said: “We are incredibly excited about this year’s Women Entrepreneurs Pitch competition and are very much looking forward to hearing from some amazing women entrepreneurs from across the region.

"Helping women-led businesses to scale and succeed is critical to harnessing long-term, sustainable growth in the local and national economies, and we welcome the opportunity to work with leaders in our local ecosystem to support female-led businesses in securing investment.

“Apply today and unlock the resources, support and opportunities that will take your business to the next level.”

Tracy Sherratt, UK senior network senior manager (West Midlands at British Business Bank), said: “We know that female entrepreneurs can face additional barriers when seeking investment in comparison to their male counterparts. The British Business Bank is keen to play its part in breaking down these barriers and supporting a platform for women to succeed in their sector.

“This includes our involvement in 'The Women Entrepreneur’s Pitch Competition', which gives a wonderful opportunity for businesses to access additional funding, grow a stronger network of contacts and raise their profile across the West Midlands.

“I encourage any female entrepreneurs that are keen to take their business to the next level to find out more and apply.”

Find out more information atgreaterbirminghamchambers.com/support/women-entrepreneurs-pitch-competition.html