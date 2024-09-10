Burntwood gym given revamp and staff are 'over the moon'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Located on Cannock Road, improvements to the 24-hour gym include adding a dedicated stretching and recovery area with state-of-the-art massage guns, an expansion of the gym floor and stunning new lighting and signage to give it a brand-new look and feel.

The gym’s studio has also been completely transformed with eye-catching mood lighting, as well as its changing area with updated vanity units which include GHD hairdryers and straighteners.

The refurbishment represents a notable investment in the facility from the gym’s owner after opening the location in 2019.