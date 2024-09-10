Bond Wolfe launches Wolverhampton investment sale for £2.85 million

The freehold of the 14,900 sq ft, purpose-built office building with 69 parking spaces, which was built in 2002, is on sale for £2,850,000.

It is fully let to three tenants with a total annual income of £245,700, including a recent lease renewal to Newstead Clark Financial Services. A sale at the asking price would provide a net initial yield of 8.09 per cent.

James Mattin, managing director agency at Bond Wolfe, said: “Two Venture Court represents an excellent, fully let, investment opportunity underpinned by three strong covenants.

“The building’s close proximity to the M54, transport links and amenities, should appeal to investors, along with its position on Wolverhampton Business Park.”

It has ABC Children’s Nursery close by, along with prestigious other occupants of Wolverhampton Business Park including Bromford Group, Nuffield Health & Fitness and a Premier Inn.

Porsche Centre Wolverhampton and Jaguar Land Rover in Wolverhampton are also nearby.

The launch of Two Venture Court on Wolverhampton Business Park follows Bond Wolfe’s successful sales this summer of properties including The Gym at Derby, Superdrug in Walsall and Poundland in Nuneaton.