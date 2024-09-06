Former owner of Dudley restaurant where rat droppings found in kitchen lands hefty court bill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Nishentman Bajracharaya was a director of the Dudley Bar & Grill, based at the former Caves pub in Wrens Hill Road on the Wrens Nest estate, until he resigned in November last year, with the business now under new ownership.

Bajracharaya appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to six hygiene offences.

The court heard Dudley Council environmental health officers visited the bar in June 2023 after receiving information of pest activity within the premises.

Rat droppings were found in the kitchen. Photo; Dudley Council

Inside, they found rat droppings in the kitchen, rear food preparation and washing up area, bar area, in the CCTV cupboard and in the office.

The business was shut down immediately using emergency powers for the safety of the public, the court was told.

Environmental health officers visited the bar in June 2023. Photo: Dudley Council

It was allowed to re-open a week later after environmental health officers were satisfied there was no longer a threat to public health.

The court heard Bajracharaya, of Livingstone Road, West Bromwich, failed to attend an interview with officers to discuss the findings of the investigation.

Rat droppings were found in a number of places including the rear food preparation and washing up area. Photo: Dudley Council

The former restaurant owner was fined £653 and ordered to pay an additional £1,433 in court costs plus a £261 victim surcharge.

Councillor James Clinton, Dudley Council's cabinet member for public health and wellbeing, said: “Although Mr Bajrachaya is no longer the proprietor of the business, he failed to maintain good hygiene and put customers’ health at serious risk while it was under his control.

The business was temporarily closed after health officers made the discoveries. Photo: Dudley Council

“It is therefore right that this case was brought to court, and we are pleased with the successful outcome.

“Food safety and hygiene standards exist to protect public health and our environmental health officers will continue to investigate complaints and carry out inspections to ensure those standards are upheld.

“This case serves as an example to all food business owners that they must comply with the standards expected of them, or they could face legal action and a hefty fine.”