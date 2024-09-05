Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Walsall Council granted permission to turn the former Falcon Inn, in Gomer Street West, Willenhall, into a 12-bedroom house in multiple occupancy (HMO) earlier this year.

It goes under the hammer in Bond Wolfe’s next livestreamed auction and the building is listed with a guide price of £195,000 plus.

The boarded up pub

James Rossiter, senior auction valuer at Bond Wolfe, said: “The building is a detached former public house, standing flush to the pavement, with side vehicle access.

“It has planning permission granted for the change of use from a public house to a 12-bedroom HMO split into two units - six bedrooms in each- with shared facilities and proposes two storey rear extension.

“The proposal includes cycle and bind storage, private amenity space and off-street car parking.”

The pub needs a lot of work

The Falcon Inn closed in April 2022. Within 12 months it had been badly damaged by fire which representatives for current owners, Falcon Gomer Street Ltd, said had "patently rendered the building unviable to re-open as a public house".

In the planning application, agents Boughton Butler added: "Fundamentally, whilst the applicant could demonstrate that the building is not viable to retain in its current use; where a new publican would need to invest significantly in the building, and those investments are not likely to be returned quickly given the market conditions, it is considered that the loss of the pub would not have detriment to the local community given the quantum of community facilities within close proximity to the site."

Damage caused to the old Falcon Inn in Gomer Street, Willenhall. Photo: Boughton Butler

Walsall planners gave the green light to the conversion plan in January.

In need of full refurbishment, the building currently has a hall and two large bar areas on the ground floor, with male and female WCs. Upstairs is ancillary accommodation including a reception room, kitchen with no fittings, three bedrooms and a bathroom, also without fittings. There is a garden area and parking to the rear.

Inside the cellar

The former Falcon Inn is among 202 lots going under the hammer when Bond Wolfe’s next auction starts at 8.30am on Thursday 12 September.

The auction will be livestreamed via Bond Wolfe’s website with remote bidding by proxy, telephone or internet.

One of the rooms

For more details and to register to bid visit www.bondwolfe.com/property-auctions-west-midlands/ or email auctions@bondwolfe.com, or call 01902 928510.