Speedy way for company to mark milestone

Will Hire has an extensive client base for tool and machinery hire throughout the region and held at reception for family, friends and customers at Loton Park Speed Hill Climb, near Shrewsbury.

Company founder Will Gough Senior has been a class-winning competitor for many years in a range of top cars, the latest being an Alfa Romeo 4c sports car, driving at venues including Prescott Hill Climb, near Cheltenham, Shelsley Walsh, near Worcester, Curborough Sprint Circuit, near Lichfield and Loton Park.

The firm’s managing director Will Gough Junior was one of those attending the event and said: “My dad is a very well-known character around these race meetings so it was fitting that we celebrated our company’s milestone here and we have all been truly entertained.

“It has been very exciting for all our guests, as we had a hospitality position overlooking a tricky section of the hill which enabled us to see a wide range of classic, sports and racing cars tearing up the track against the clock.

“The whole venue is set in the magnificent deer park of Sir Michael Leighton’s stately home in the Shropshire countryside and we also had a delightful buffet lunch and full access to see the cars and drivers up close in the paddock.”