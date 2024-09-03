OSB Group invests in Wolverhampton with new energy-efficient office

The new building replaces the use of two smaller offices and brings together colleagues working across underwriting, sales and servicing to create an improved collaborative workspace all under one roof.

In order to minimise the waste from the project, OSB Group has provided items that are no longer needed in the buildings to local and regional charities. Local community organisation, Wolves Play Cafe, recycled kitchen units which are now in full use helping to provide a much-needed space for local parents to meet and share stories with other parents and caregivers.

Coventry Rugby Club who has a long-standing partnership with one of the group’s savings brands, Charter Savings Bank, also helped by reusing desks, chairs, coat stands, umbrella stands, A4 sign stands and whiteboards. The partnership provides ongoing community outreach programmes in local schools and for disadvantaged children in the area.

OSB Group is committed to being net zero by 2030 and has therefore included the following steps in the fit out of the new office space:

Carbon reduction – removal of gas reliance and reduced electricity emissions via high efficiency heating and cooling systems.

Installation of SMART Building Management System (BMS).

Increased energy efficiency – for example, LED lighting throughout and upgraded ventilation systems.

Recycled materials – worktops made from reclaimed materials, acoustic panels made from recycled plastic bottles and carpets made from 75 per cent recycled content.

Neil Richardson, chief sustainability officer of OSB Group said “Exchange Court is a testament to the group’s commitment to our colleagues and the wider environment with the new space being developed to a Category A standard.

"There’s been a strong emphasis on the use of eco-friendly materials throughout the project and we’ve minimised waste during construction, leading to 99 per cent being recycled or recovered and avoided landfill. We’ve built a space that will serve us for the long term as well as minimising our carbon footprint.”

Matt Cannon, general manager at Coventry Rugby, said: “We cannot thank OSB Group enough for their kind donation of office furniture. Over the years Coventry Rugby has been growing and our Commercial office has lacked some consistency in terms of furniture, but also utilising the space we have. By using the furniture donated, it has allowed us to create a more professional and comfortable office for our team creating an environment we're proud of.''