JLL strengthens Midlands team as Tom arrives

Tom Boden joins the global real estate services firm from St Modwen Developments, where he held a senior asset manager position.

He has previously held senior positions at Travis Perkins and SIG Group, having started his career dealing with lease advisory assignments at Wright Silverwood.

In his new role Tom will be focused on providing advice to JLL’s investor and occupier clients on rent reviews, lease renewals and regears, and surrender assignments across the Midlands.

Tom Boden, Lease Advisory Director at JLL, said: “I am delighted to be joining a JLL multi-disciplined team that I have known and respected on both a personal and professional basis for many years.”

His appointment complements the 33-strong national Lease Advisory London and regional teams providing advice to JLL’s commercial property clients spanning offices, industrial and retail, as well as specialist sectors like life sciences, healthcare, cand leisure.

Stuart Smith, Head of the Midlands at JLL, said: “We remain committed to investing in our full Midlands offering to clients. Tom’s experience working with both investors and occupiers, as well as an innate understanding of their needs, will be crucial to maximising the value we bring to our clients across the region.”

Lee Conroy, Regions Lead for Lease Advisory at JLL, said: “Tom is a superb addition to the lease advisory group and we welcome his client-side experience. His arrival supports our ambitious plans to grow the lease advisory business within the Midlands offices of JLL. I’m looking forward to working alongside him to ensure we continue to advise clients on high profile assignments within the region and our capabilities remain among the best in the market.”