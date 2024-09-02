Retail parade deal in Walsall

The latest deal sees 3 Park Street, sold for £310,000, on a passing rent of £30,000 per annum. The 3,631 sq ft unit, is let to Hays Travel until September 2026.

James Mattin, managing director and auctioneer at Birmingham-based Bond Wolfe, said: “3 Park Street is the latest sale in this parade of disposals handled by Bond Wolfe. It follows the sales of 1, 5 and 65 Park Street in Walsall.

“We are delighted to have concluded yet another sale along Park Street. Private investors have shown strong demand for this parade as we see strengthening investment sales to investors comfortable with known High Street brands such as Hays Travel.

“And we are pleased to report that 7 Park Street is well advanced in legals, which leaves just 9-11 Park Street available.”

9-11 Park Street is let to Luxury Leisure on a new 10-year lease, expiring in 2033 at a passing rent of £60,000.

Offers based on £725,000 are sought for this remaining investment opportunity.