Former pub converted into supported living flats set to welcome first residents

Property development firm SEP Properties and leading care provider Radis Community Care joined forces to turn The Bowman in Myatt Avenue, Aldridge, into apartments.

Bowman Court is set to open its doors and welcome its first set of residents in a matter of days.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held in the coming months after residents have had time to settle in and make themselves at home.

Gavin Dixon, head of supported living services at Radis Community Care, said: “After months of hard work and dedication from everyone involved, we’re thrilled to finally be opening the doors.

“We’re incredibly passionate about the support we provide and to be able to do so from a brand new scheme is an absolute joy.

“We look forward to helping the people we support settle into their new homes and into the local community.”

There are 12 self-contained apartments, communal areas and a manager’s office.

Bowman Court also has 360-degree CCTV and access control, a 24/7 warden call system and keyless entry in the form of fobs.

It is being managed by Inclusion Housing.