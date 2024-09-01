Special stout marks a decade of brewing in the West Midlands

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The 6.5 per cent strength Blackheath Stout Grand Reserve will go on sale at Fixed Wheel Brewery's birthday celebrations on Saturday, September 14.

Fixed Wheel's ordinary Blackheath Stout, which is five per cent, has won many awards over the years.

It was the Campaign for Real Ale's West Midlands champion beer for 2018 and was the national winter ale winner at the Great British Beer Festival Winter in Birmingham in 2020.

Fixed Wheel Brewery owner Scott Povey

The birthday bash event is taking place at Fixed Wheel Brewery on Long Lane Trading Estate, Blackheath, on September 14. The brewery, which supplies pubs across the West Midlands, has its own bar.

It is owned by Scott Povey, a cycling enthusiast, who usually gives a cycling-themed name to his beers.