Fresh bid to open new Greggs branch on Staffordshire industrial estate

The bakery chain’s proposals for Unit 36 of Riverside Industrial Estate, Power Station Road, were turned down by the authority in February.

Concerns were raised that change of use of the unit would 'create an increase in the parking demand from both customers and staff, surpassing the sites capacity'.

The decision notice added: “This parking deficit will result in a high likelihood of customers parking on the road, particularly at peak operating times, causing obstructions close to a highway junction and other operators within Riverside Industrial Estate.”

A Google Street View Image Of Riverside Industrial Estate Off Power Station Road Rugeley.

A new change of use application has now been submitted. A supporting document said that the parking issues raised previously have been addressed and the new shop would provide facilities for workers on the industrial estate, as well as new jobs.

A supporting letter from Sandyford Properties, the landlord of the industrial estate, said: “We are very much aware that a number of our tenants drive to Tesco and into Rugeley town centre at lunch time for their sustenance due to an absence of facilities in the immediate location.

"As experienced operators of employment assets we understand the importance of supporting infrastructure to employment estates and we fully believe the introduction of Greggs to the estate will enhance the attractiveness of Riverside Industrial Estate and the likelihood of tenants remaining on the estate due to the benefits to their workforce of having a nearby quality food outlet as well as reducing unnecessary vehicle miles.

“We are in regular liaison with our tenants on the Riverside Estate and problems with the issue of parking is not a matter which is raised as a concern by our tenants on a regular basis. However, having noted the council’s comments in respect to the previous application on this site we did undertake works to the two areas of car parking on Riverside to alter their orientation to allow us to install four extra spaces.

“As the owners of the Riverside Industrial Estate we fully support the current application and see significant benefits arising from the introduction of Greggs as a key provider of sustenance, particularly in the mornings and lunchtimes for workers in the immediate area.”