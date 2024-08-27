Family-run funeral directors finds 'perfect place' to open new branch in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

It has opened a funeral home in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton.

Managing director John Ashe had been looking for a suitable location for the new branch for some time and when he saw the former bank premises on Three Tuns Parade had become available he knew straight away that it was the perfect site for expanding the funeral service.

The new branch at Fordhouses

The new branch has undergone an extensive refit, with Jennifer Ashe now fully operational from the site.

The funeral director is holding an open day on Saturday, September 14, to give invited guests and members of the public the opportunity to browse the new branch, meet John and his team in person and ask any questions about funerals and funeral planning.

He said: “We have had our eye on this site for a very long time. Initially, we had viewed the site back in 2019, but at the time it made sense for us to focus on making our Willenhall HQ a success.

“Fast forward five years, and it is great to be able to add a new branch to our five existing bases across the Black Country and Staffordshire.

"Opening at Fordhouses allows us to grow our caring and supportive service for families at their time of utmost need, and we are looking forward to meeting the local community in September.”

The other Jennifer Ashe branches are in Willenhall, Brownhills, Hednesford, Walsall and Lichfield.

One of John’s longest-serving funeral directors, Jimmy Smith, has experience of working in the area before, and said: “Having provided services for families in the region before, I know the opening of a new branch will be welcome locally.

“The building itself is beautiful, and I’m excited to see the finished results, once the renovation work has been completed.”

Jennifer Ashe & Son Funeral Directors was established in 2016.