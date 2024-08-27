Framework announcement made in Halesowen

Maria Eagle was at leading forge and heavy machine shop Somers Forge to detail the MaST (marine systems transformation) Framework agreement.

It gives small and medium-sized companies the chance to bid for work under the seven-year framework, worth up to £850 million.

During the visit she had the opportunity to witness first-hand the advanced forging processes, with a 36-tonne ingot shaft being forged by a 4,000-tonne press.

Also attending were many key figures from the Ministry of Defence including Toni Gray, programme director, along with industry leaders including Dr Simon Dakin, director of Integrated Battlespace and Samira Braund, ADS group defence director.

Somers Forge managing director Samson Folkes said: ‘Being selected for the MaST framework represents a huge opportunity for our business. We have been a defence supplier since 1912 and are incredibly proud of our heritage supporting the Royal Navy. For Somers Forge, winning contracts through MaST can help us sustain vital jobs and apprenticeships in the Midlands, as well as underpin our growth ambitions."

Somers Forge are experts in the finish machining and refurbishment of ship propulsion shafts.

The family-run business, founded in 1866, employs more than 140 people on the original site in Prospect Road.

Amy Folkes, group director, said: "As a multi-generational family business, it was an honour to host the MaST framework announcement at our Midlands-based forging and engineering company. Our workforce possesses extensive traditional and modern engineering skills which are essential to supporting the UK’s current and future sovereign capabilities. I feel the announced framework is a pertinent step towards ensuring that UK SME manufacturing companies, such as ours, continue to play an important role in MoD contracts well into the future."