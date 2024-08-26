Popular city pub is Wolves only for home matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Woodsetton-based Holden's Brewery which owns The Great Western at the junction of Corn Hill and Sun Street, near the city's railway station, made the announcement on X.

It says it is due to some uncertainty on some social media platforms.

The Great Western

"We can confirm that for home matches The Great Western is a home supporters pub only for the safety and loyalty of all our customers," the brewery says.

There are now door staff on duty on match days to monitor this.

In the past the Grade II listed Victorian pub has been a popular place for away supporters, arriving by train, to visit before kick off.

It has Wolves memorabilia on display.