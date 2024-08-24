Final decision made on plans to house almost 500 asylum seekers in former student halls

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford Court on Beaconside, had been the subject of constant conversion in Stafford it was announced that the former Staffordshire University halls could be converted into an accommodation centre for up to 481 asylum seekers.

However, last year Stafford Borough Council threw out the plans which were brought forward by Serco, which manages housing for the Home Office.

Soon after the scheme was thrown out, the Planning Inspectorate upheld an appeal by Serco and granted planning permission for the Home Office scheme until the end of July 2029, bringing the issue right back to the forefront of the local's minds.

At the time, the plan to use the site as temporary accommodation for asylum seekers was met with widespread opposition from the community, local councillors and Stafford's MP.