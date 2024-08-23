Restaurant and bar celebrates six months with new jobs drive

The Lesters Arms, which is the brainchild of local entrepreneur Billy Hutchinson, is looking to take on new members of staff to assist with front of house and bar/waiting work to help cope with growing demand,.

The venue was transformed from the derelict New Inns on the Kiddemore Green Road in Brewood.

It has recently launched its new summer menu, which head chef Phil Jones describes as "a celebration of local seasonal produce, perfectly designed to complement alfresco dining and celebratory meals".

“The first six months has been a challenging, yet extremely rewarding experience,” said Mia Williams, deputy general manager at The Lesters Arms.

“We've been able to create quality experiences for diners, whether they're celebrating a special occasion or simply enjoying a week night meal. Importantly, we’ve also crafted an ambitious team, who really believe in The Lesters Arms and what we can achieve and there’s an opportunity for likeminded people to join us with our latest recruitment drive.”

She added “To mark our first six months of trading our very talented head chef has created a special summer menu for diners to enjoy - it really needs to be tasted to be believed, with fillet of stone bass, dressed Cornish Crab and pea and mint tortellini.”

The Lesters Arms can seat up to 60 guests inside and tens more in the large outdoor space and garden at the rear of the premises.

It has placed a lot of emphasis on building strong partnerships with local suppliers, already signing up The Egg Sisters and Wells Farm Dairy. A local baker of the month is also always selected and the latest company to provide amazing cakes and pastries is Brewood’s Yvette’s Cakes.