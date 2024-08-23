Ladder for Staffordshire: Future-proof your business with an apprentice through NSCG

The further education colleges train more than 1,900 apprentices on an annual basis, working with over 850 local and national employers, ranging from micro-businesses to some of the region’s largest employers.

NSCG is one of only 13 Apprenticeship Expert Providers as part of a Department of Education UK pilot and has been rated outstanding by OFSTED for all support provision.

The Apprenticeship Hub will support in the whole recruitment journey from helping a business to decide the correct apprenticeship standard to advertising the vacancy on the Government Apprenticeship website.

The team supports in arranging interviews, work trials and finding the best candidates.

At the moment NSCG has lots of young people ready to start work for apprenticeships in construction, electrical installation, business administration and digital marketing.

If you would like Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group to support in your recruitment, please contact the team on 01782 254287 (Newcastle) or 01785 275660 (Stafford) or visit nscg.ac.uk/nscg-apprenticeships to complete a contact request form and one of the team will be in touch.