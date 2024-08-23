Black Country pub group buys and reopens inn that closed last Christmas

Tipton-based Rojo Pub Company has taken over The Raven in Much Wenlock, Shropshire.

Rojo owner Paul Jones said it was the group's first pub in Shropshire and had opened on Friday.

The former Raven Hotel, which had been on the market for £849,950, had closed on Christmas Eve.

"It has had one of the highest quality refurbishments that we have done," said Mr Jones.

The single-room pub with open fireplaces on the ground floor will now offer five real ales and is being managed by Caitlin Fellows.

The 15 hotel rooms will be operated as a separate business to the pub.

The Raven had been put up for sale in 2022 when the owners, who had taken over after falling in love with the Shropshire town in the 1980s whilst visiting from Canada, died.

Surviving family members announced that the pub would be closing its doors for the last time under their ownership on Christmas Eve last year.