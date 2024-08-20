Creative design agency celebrates fifth anniversary year with new client wins

The past 12 months have seen the Wombourne-based branding studio win new clients including the University of Wolverhampton, leading Midlands care group Integra Care Group and local charity Access to Business, adding to its existing portfolio of clients that includes local, national and international brands.

TPSquared are design-led creatives who help marketing teams and business owners shape brands that they are proud of.

From logo design and brand identity to beautifully designed brochures and marketing materials, the agency provides straightforward help and advice to businesses from scale-ups to established brands.

Managing director Carolyn Smith said: “Given the challenges of establishing a new business and working through the Covid-19 pandemic, I am thrilled to be celebrating our fifth anniversary year. To be working with international brands and employing a team of such talented people is a terrific achievement.

“We pride ourselves on providing all our clients with a highly personalised, friendly and professional service, which has been the key to our success.

“I am excited to see what the future holds for TPSquared as we continue to add to our impressive portfolio of clients and expand the team. Our focus is now on continuing to build up long-term client partnerships.”

Founded in 2019, TPSquared has grown to provide services for clients across the financial services, education, charity, manufacturing, construction and healthcare sectors.

In June, TPSquared was crowned Best Branding Agency at the Midlands Enterprise Awards 2024, an accolade awarded by SME News.

TPSquared is one of the founding members of the Creative Chain, a network of creative and digital agencies in the Black Country set up to increase collaboration and encourage organisations to keep their marketing and advertising spend local.

The agency is committed to helping good causes across the region and in the past two years has supported The Haven, Compton Care, Sponsored Breaks, TEDxWolverhampton and the Gentlemen Songsters.

Managing Director Carolyn Smith has recently been appointed to the board of trustees for Wolverhampton-based charity Access to Business, which helps people into employment and training and enterprise and social enterprise development.