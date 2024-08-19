Copper Beech moving to Worcester

Family-owned Copper Beech Brewery has benefitted from support programmes offering help to businesses in Worcestershire from the county council.

The company started trading in 2019 and has been experiencing steady organic growth since 2020 helped by increasing demand for draught craft beer.

Presented with growth and investment opportunities, the brewery took advantage of a programme which offers a mix of one-to-one specialist consultancy and peer group work as well as a grant to help them build a strategic growth plan for the future.

Dan Lawson, founder of Copper Beech said: "The programme came at the perfect time, we were at a crossroads and had two investment routes we could go down. We needed to take our business from a family-owned business to one with the ability to grow without limits. Through the support on offer I was able to talk to other businesses facing the same issues and the conversations that took place helped me make the decision to move the business to Worcester to enable us to expand. As a result, we are now in the position to grow our business by nine times the capacity."

Alongside the move to premises in the Tything in Worcester this September Copper Beech Brewery plans to utilise the Elevate grant to acquire three new tanks, with a total capacity of 3,600 litres.

The planned expansion will also enable collaboration with local businesses and attract new investors, bringing in vital skills and expertise.

With a current revenue of £84,000 per year, Mr Lawson envisions that with the move and additional capacity, the business has the potential to grow to £500,000 a year.

Worcestershire County Council offers a variety of support for businesses of all sizes across the county. To find out more about the support on offer visit the council website.