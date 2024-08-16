See spooky sights and shop for costumes as Halloween megastore returns to Merry Hill this weekend

The centre’s seasonal megastore will be on the Lower Mall, opposite Boots.

It will offer costumes and horror masks, make up and spooky home decor.

Halloween House will create more than 30 seasonal jobs and will also continue to support good causes and local charities.

New additions for 2024 include animatronics and merchandise coming all the way from the United States, including an 11ft spooky skeleton.

Ahead of blockbuster releases including Joker: Folie a Deux and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, the store expects Harley Quinn, Joker and Beetlejuice costumes to be a big hit.

Following the sell-out success of the homeware range last year, Halloween House will stock an even bigger range with even more variety to meet the expected demand such as wreaths, garlands, candles and ornaments.

Ghostface products from the Scream franchise were also a massive hit among shoppers last year, and new stock and anniversary editions are hitting shelves this year.

Shoppers are also invited to take a selfie in themed areas of the megastore including the new and refreshed Cemetery, an eerie Circus set-up and the Butcher Shop, which is returning by popular demand.

Rebekah Macchione, assistant manager at Halloween House, said: “We’re excited to be returning to Merry Hill this year. We can’t wait to welcome our customers and see their reactions to some of the new spooky additions to the store this year.

"We always look forward to seeing children and families enjoying themselves exploring the shop and shopping for their Halloween goodies. Creating memorable Halloween experiences is at the heart of what we do, and we’re sure that the experiential aspects of this year’s store will be as thrilling and entertaining as ever.”

Jonathan Poole, centre manager at Merry Hill, added: “Welcoming Halloween House back to the centre is always a highlight in our calendar. We’re thrilled to be able to bring this one-stop-Halloween-shop full of costumes, spooky experiences, treats and entertainment, to Merry Hill visitors for a sixth year.

“Visitors from far and wide, including Scotland, and the south coast, plus a few famous faces have come to celebrate the spooky season at Halloween House in the past and we’re sure this year will be no different. We look forward to offering everyone who visits a unique shopping experience, whether they’ve travelled down the road or hundreds of miles.”

Merry Hill is open Monday to Friday 9am to 9pm, Saturday 9am to 7pm and Sunday 11am to 5pm.