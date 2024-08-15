Lidl lodges planning application for Burntwood store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Lidl plans to open a store at the former Bridge Cross Garages at Cannock Road, Chase Terrace.

The development will have 125 car parking spaces with seven accessible, nine parent and child and two electric vehicle parking spaces.

The development proposes to have customer toilets, an in-store bakery, staff welfare facilities, ancillary office space.

Before submitting the application all addresses in Burntwood were contacted for feedback over the plans and 94 per cent of responses were supportive of the application.

However Councillor Darren Ennis stated his support of the principle of development on the site but raised concerns regarding highway access and safety for vehicles and pedestrians

Resident Liam Perry has also objected to the application he states that Burntwood already has multiple supermarkets.

He said: “Burntwood doesn’t need another supermarket, when there are already two at different price points, many others in a small radius, and the progression towards online shopping.

CGI of the plan

“We certainly don’t need another huge expanse of tarmac. This Lidl would only further prove the intention for Burntwood to become a retirement town for people who can no longer afford Lichfield.”

It is anticipated that the store will create up to 40 full and part time jobs in store, with training and progression in the company available.

Additionally, the development of the store represents a multi million pound investment into Burntwood.

The planning statement submitted to Lichfield District Council states: “The proposed development site is entirely within the defined Burntwood town centre and has previous planning history associated with a variety of retail uses. It is considered that the principle of the redevelopment of the site is supported by town centre policies contained within the Local Development Plan. National planning policy, also supports the development of town centre sites for defined town centre uses.

“In terms of social sustainability, the proposed development will deliver a new modern shopping facility to local residents. This will promote consumer choice; help save locals money on groceries; and provide a good shopping experience, with excellent customer facilities.

“It is concluded that the proposal is in accordance with national, local and neighbourhood planning policy; and there are no other material considerations that indicate outline planning consent should not be forthcoming. Overall, the proposed scheme adopts the principles of sustainable development, in relation to social, economic and environmental factors."