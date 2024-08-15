Ladder for Staffordshire: Website and job experts help on future careers

University, college, an apprenticeship or entering the world of work?

There are so many opportunities that even if the results are not what people expected, there really is no wrong path.

For those that are unsure about the next step, or anyone who wants to just check in with the experts that they are on the right path for them, the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers website and experts are ready and waiting to help.

There are more than 10,000 jobs, apprenticeships, work placements and training opportunities all in one place.

28-year-old Jacob Whitby has used the service and has some words of advice for those that don’t know what their next step is.

Jacob said: "After A-levels and university I still wasn’t certain what I wanted to do as a career. I also needed to get some work experience which is why I contacted the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers Service.

“The team were great and helped arrange a 12-week placement with the county council which helped build up my skills and practical experience. It was brilliant when I secured the full-time job as a business support officer. I’d recommend the service to anyone.

Further details are available on the Staffordshire Jobs and Careers website. www.staffsjobscareers.com