Industrial freehold sold for £1.4m

Acting on behalf of Lichfield Fire & Safety, the business sold the freehold interest of Unit 8 Calibre Industrial Estate in Four Ashes, near Wolverhampton, to Spray Tanker Services.

The 12,357 sq ft unit, including of a warehouse with 7.5-metre eaves and two electric roller shutter doors, office accommodation, a gated yard and 26 parking spaces, attracted significant interest from occupiers and investors.

Neil Slade, who oversaw the deal, said: “This was a rare industrial freehold which garnered high interest levels due to its high specification and excellent location. Positioned on Laches Close off Station Road, the property provided convenient access to the national motorway network, with both the M6 and M54 lying within three miles of the building.

“The quality of the property alongside the secure, gated yard made this an ideal solution for Spray Tanker Services and their growing business. Freehold opportunities of this nature being extremely scarce within the region, so the purchaser acted quickly to secure the property against strong underbidder interest."

Spray Tanker Services provides a sub-contracting service for road surface dressing and road sweeping and has become the contractor of choice for a number of local authorities and major contractors, with a network of UK bases.

Mr Slade added: “We are fielding an increasing number of enquiries from would-be owner-occupiers seeking opportunities to purchase freehold properties within the West Midlands, but these remain few and far between. As with this opportunity, the successful purchaser is always aware of the amount of competition for the property and moves as swiftly as possible to claim it as their own.”