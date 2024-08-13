Davenports adds another pub to chain

The Kings Heath pub, once owned by Stonehouse, will close on August 27 for a refurbishment and reopen as a My Local pub by Davenports with a familiar name, the Kings Arms.

Katie McPhilimey, Associate Marketing Director of Smethwick-based Davenports said; “In a former life the pub was called the Kings Arms and was rebranded into The Crown which did not go down well with customers. Our team will breathe new life into the pub transforming it into a My Local by Davenports and reinstate it’s former, fine name.”

“The My Local pubs within our portfolio offer all the familiar comforts one would expect from their local – great value food, a super drinks line-up, all the sport that people love on the TV screens and free live entertainment at the weekends," she added.

Davenports was established in 1829 in Birmingham.

It has shown strong growth year-on-year adding new venues as well as new ales to its offering.

Baron Davenport, the managing director said: “We are extremely excited by this new pub and its great location, the company continues to grow year-on-year by ensuring it delivers what the customer wants and needs be that in our My Local portfolio, Pub & Kitchens, Sports Bars or Boutique Collection. We hope that customers will love the pub when it reopens and appreciate the name change – or reinstatement.”